Interior and Upholstery Quarter window not meshing with new motor.

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
155
51
38
39
midwestern america
I thought my quarter window had burned out. It was getting voltage but not moving at all.

Pulled the motor, swapped the mount, installed new motor, and it does not work. Mess with it and I can get the gear to mesh for one way and then it’ll slip out.

After inspection, I found the gear seams to sit about 1/8-1/4” out from where the factory one does. I’ve also noticed the regulator has a lot of in and out play.

Lastly , I found that my original motor did work, I reinstalled it, and it works, so im
Thinking something was hung up.

Before I send the motors back, I’d that amount of difference gonna matter?

I know my lower guide mounts are shot, will this let the regulator have play?

Any guesses what would cause it to get stuck down with a good motor?

The window motor bushings are brand new.
 

