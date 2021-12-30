Quarter Window Replacement

I got a lead on a low mile cobra..original paint..great condition. The car is in great shape albeit a couple issues...
1. Dash has a little fading..
2. Drivers side quarter window moulding is wavy up on the top of the window
3. Passengers side quarter window moulding is faded in spots.
Guy is asking a decent price for this since it has super low miles. VIN history looks great. I think I might be able to address the dash issue, but the Quarter window mouldings are keeping me up at night. I don't understand the waviness of the drivers side moulding..I've seen fading on a BUNCH of foxbodies, but I don't know if Ive ever seen the waviness. Makes me think that one of the two owners tried replacing. I've searched and searched and it doesn't look like there is a clear cut "factory style" solution to these..
Does anyone have any ideas for the quarter window fix?
Appreciate any ideas you have..
