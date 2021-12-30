Quarter Window Replacement

I got a lead on a low mile cobra..original paint..great condition. The car is in great shape albeit a couple issues...

1. Dash has a little fading..
2. Drivers side quarter window moulding is wavy up on the top of the window
3. Passengers side quarter window moulding is faded in spots.

Guy is asking a decent price for this since it has super low miles. VIN history looks great. I think I might be able to address the dash issue, but the Quarter window mouldings are keeping me up at night. I don't understand the waviness of the drivers side moulding..I've seen fading on a BUNCH of foxbodies, but I don't know if Ive ever seen the waviness. Makes me think that one of the two owners tried replacing. I've searched and searched and it doesn't look like there is a clear cut "factory style" solution to these..

Does anyone have any ideas for the quarter window fix?

Appreciate any ideas you have..
 

I've seen a couple wavy quarter window seals. Usually, it's from an incorrect previous repair. There are good ones for sale pretty regular on FB. You don't want the remanufactured ones because they won't have the mustang writing on them. It's applied behind the glass and impossible to reproduce on new ones. I wouldn't shy away from it because of a quarter window. They unbolt from the inside. The only way to tell if it's original or not, externally, is whether the script is there or not. There are several ways to repair the trim part. It's made with the glass and just the trim cannot be replaced. They sell trim covers but they look cheap.

A few pictures would help. There are a few people that only deal with real cobras and saleens and will know exactly what to look for.
 
They look original (based on slight fading and mustang script). It just looked odd, but maybe I havent seen enough of them.. It amazes me that after all these years they don't have a repro with the script. Yes, I wouldn't want to cover or paint the trim, would only want to replace..hmmm...
 
