Quarter Window Replacement

I've seen a couple wavy quarter window seals. Usually, it's from an incorrect previous repair. There are good ones for sale pretty regular on FB. You don't want the remanufactured ones because they won't have the mustang writing on them. It's applied behind the glass and impossible to reproduce on new ones. I wouldn't shy away from it because of a quarter window. They unbolt from the inside. The only way to tell if it's original or not, externally, is whether the script is there or not. There are several ways to repair the trim part. It's made with the glass and just the trim cannot be replaced. They sell trim covers but they look cheap.



A few pictures would help. There are a few people that only deal with real cobras and saleens and will know exactly what to look for.