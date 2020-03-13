Paint and Body Quarter window weatherstrip help please

J

JulieMass

New Member
Mar 13, 2020
Gulf Coast
Hello all, first post, I searched and can't find the answer. I have a 2002 GT convertible, it looks like someone tried to break in and tore the weatherstrip at the front of the driver's side quarter window. I'm talking about the little rubber flap that seals between the front and rear windows when they are closed. I tried the Ford dealer, who told me the weatherstrip was only available as a unit with the quarter-window, which is discontinued. I've found some used windows on eBay, but wanted to see if anyone has attempted repairs, maybe with the fox body weatherstripping? I'm pretty good at fabrication, and hoped someone has run into this issue before. I apologise if this has already been asked elsewhere, any info or pointing me to the right threads would be greatly appreciated!
 

