Question - 1984 Mustang 5.0 5-speed, carburetor idle RPM

A 4160 carb is its style...Whats the CFM of the carb? For a 302 that spins 6000 rpms you dont even need a 500cfm carb so if your carb is bigger than 500cfm's it maybe running way too lean......

Was the carb specifically ordered for your application?

Calculator tools let you know what size is adequate for your application..


Your idle with an auto is 700-750 and with a manual around 800-850 or what is stated by the aftermarket camshaft manufacturer if one is installed,,

Without knowing more about the carb it sounds like there could be a multitude of possible issues...

Do you have the right gasket for the intake flange and are you using carb studs to hold the carb down and not using bolts that may be too long?

Do you have a vacuum gauge?...Its the best tool when you have a carb because you get the best vacuum with the best tuning.......

Heres some tuning info for the 4160 series carb.....Good Luck


IMG_20221009_183305.jpg


Good Luck
 
