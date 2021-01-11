Question about 85/86 notchback rareity?

Hey guys, I kind of stumbled upon a 85 5.0/5spd Notchback that is completely original (have original wheels with it) and in amazing condition. It's the last year carbureted has defrost delete, all manual doors/locks, and just pure awesome.I was looking around and I barely ever see the 85/86 notchbacks, it seems they are all hatchbacks. Were not a lot of these made?I'm not selling the car, but this is a curiosity thing. You guys think the values of the 85/86 will be similar to the aero cars?Thanks!