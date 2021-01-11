Question about 85/86 notchback rareity?

DarkoStoj

DarkoStoj

Founding Member
Sep 4, 2002
924
7
39
Detroit
www.pacific-motors.com
Hey guys, I kind of stumbled upon a 85 5.0/5spd Notchback that is completely original (have original wheels with it) and in amazing condition. It's the last year carbureted has defrost delete, all manual doors/locks, and just pure awesome.

I was looking around and I barely ever see the 85/86 notchbacks, it seems they are all hatchbacks. Were not a lot of these made?

I'm not selling the car, but this is a curiosity thing. You guys think the values of the 85/86 will be similar to the aero cars?

Thanks!

PXL-20210105-231356344.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
9K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
S
Updated weight parts thread, fox & sn95 stuff, hoods, heads, shortblock, interior etc
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
NastyStang113
E-85 Tuning
Replies
0
Views
1K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
NastyStang113
NastyStang113
Black Foxx
1993 Cobra? Check this out ..
Replies
30
Views
7K
Regional Forums and Event Information
Black 93 Fox
Black 93 Fox
jrichker
Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"
Replies
564
Views
352K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
Top Bottom