Question about '86 master cylinder and booster swap

I have a 1986 Mustang GT 5.0/5 speed. The car sat inside for at least the past 12 years or so. About nine years ago I re-did the suspension, including swapping in a front suspension from an '87-'93, new shocks/struts, new springs and a rear disc conversion kit from Stainless Steel Brake Corp. According to SSBC's catalog at the time, their '86 kit worked with the stock master cylinder, and that's what I have, and the stock proportioning valve is still in place. After all this time, I have the engine freshened up and back in the car, and I've had an opportunity to drive it.



I'm finding the brakes are not nearly as strong as I expected, and the pedal isn't as firm as I'd like. I'm looking about a master cylinder swap, and I'm seeing all kinds of recommendations in the posts I've read, including the '86 Mustang SVO master cylinder (1 1/8" bore), '93 Cobra master cylinder (1" bore), '94 master cylinder (15/16' bore). and more talk about the brake booster. I now realize I need, at a minimum, to remove the stock proportioning valve. Can anyone give me any insight on what is the most appropriate bore size and master cylinder to use? If I use a new master cylinder, do I need to change the booster? If so, to what?