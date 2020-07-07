Question about calipers.

Sonicstang0494

Sonicstang0494

New Member
Jul 9, 2018
25
0
1
26
Illinois
I had my cobra calipers powder coated. Picked them up and looked at them. They had the dust from media blasting them inside. I can wipe almost all of it off. The problem is theres some that's like baked on. Right where the seal goes. How am i supposed to clean that off? I can't use any sort of abrasive correct? That all has to be smooth inside? I thought about some brake cleaner or lacquer thinner but dont want to mess up the fresh powder coat. I might just take it back to the body shop I had do it.
 

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,574
420
124
Kearney, NE
The blast media should have all been cleared out before the powder was applied. And any area that you did not want coated should have been taped or plugged off before spraying electrostatic particles. Now it’s baked on, you are best going back and asking them how to clean up the parts for use. Are they experienced in this?
 
