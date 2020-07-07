Question about calipers.

I had my cobra calipers powder coated. Picked them up and looked at them. They had the dust from media blasting them inside. I can wipe almost all of it off. The problem is theres some that's like baked on. Right where the seal goes. How am i supposed to clean that off? I can't use any sort of abrasive correct? That all has to be smooth inside? I thought about some brake cleaner or lacquer thinner but dont want to mess up the fresh powder coat. I might just take it back to the body shop I had do it.