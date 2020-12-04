Question about factory parts

Hey gang,

So I bought my first Stang! Yahoo!



So it's a 2004 and pretty low mileage for my area. It's literally mint condition from what I've seen and will do a deeper dive once I get it plated and home in the next few days. The hood and trunk are both fiberglass. Seems aftermarket to me but are they factory? Doubt it but this is my first Mustang so I figured I'd ask.



Cheers!