Question about factory parts

T

ThePIFFProject

Member
Dec 3, 2020
4
1
13
34
Toronto
Hey gang,
So I bought my first Stang! Yahoo!

So it's a 2004 and pretty low mileage for my area. It's literally mint condition from what I've seen and will do a deeper dive once I get it plated and home in the next few days. The hood and trunk are both fiberglass. Seems aftermarket to me but are they factory? Doubt it but this is my first Mustang so I figured I'd ask.

Cheers!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
New '93 Fox - Thoughts on re-paint - PICS
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Titanium90
Titanium90
MineralMan
Progress Thread 2001 Bullitt #265 - Build Thread (LOTS OF PICS)
Replies
15
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Dark04GT
Dark04GT
I
Exorcising a '78 Mach I {Formally Warning to reinforce your chassis }
Replies
36
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
791
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
B
1998 Cobra - Clutch questions!
Replies
0
Views
423
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
BumblebeeCobra
B
Top Bottom