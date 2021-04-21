Engine Question about my power steering pump

Bottomlesspit

Bottomlesspit

I started the longest tech thread in the known uni
Founding Member
Jan 1, 1999
2,625
1
48
59
Del Rio, TX
www.stangnet.com
Hi guys....question guy again......
I had some work done on my transmission a couple of months ago and the mechanic said I should look into my power steering pump/leakage.
Car had been sitting for about 5 years so hadn't looked at things lately.
Definitely a mess down there. Sticky, gooey dirt and fluid stuck all over below, slightly behind the pump. The frame and steering parts are all covered.
What I have noticed is there is power steering fluid puddled up in the partitions in the pump cover. Definitely has fluid filling up the top sections in the cap.
Is it normal to have fluid puddling up in the cap like that? I didn't notice it spraying from the lines. Can something cause the pressure to build and force it back out of the cap? I had replaced the cap with one of the HELP type caps from the auto store 5 yrs ago...but the gooey mess says something has been making a mess for awhile.
Any thoughts? I don't see anything obvious. Thanks,
Ken
 

