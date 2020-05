Old guy trying to learn new things here so bear with me, hope this isn't a dumb question. I've had a 64.5 6cylinder automatic coupe for a vew months now. I noticed it had a pertronix ignition and flame thrower coil. Just noticed today that there is no vacumme line to the distributor. It's not there, it's missing and the port at the carburator is plugged off. So I assume there is no need for vacumme advance ?