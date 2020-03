Question: Can You Burn Up a Bran New Clutch in 1 day, like in 2 hours (Answer: Yes)

The question is simple and the symptoms I experienced is below. Did I Burn up a $375 Clutch?Chime in, here is the basic information1. Installed a Spec Clutch kit and both bearings2. Installed New Adjustable Cable, Firewall Adjuster, Quadrant(NO I should have not drove the car, so that is not an applicable answer)Just swapped in the engine, Still a 3.8 and it has a vacuum leak or something else wrong in that area, but will run.just not smoothly. Yes I should have fixed that before going out for a drive.When I stopped and had to be towed home, I learned.....1. Firewall Adjuster is installed backwards2. I purchased the wrong Clutch Cable and Quadrant3. I 100% could not have adjusted this correctly with wrong parts.I admit my mistakesSymptoms.1. Engine seemed lean under 2500 rpm2. Will jump from 2500 to 3500+ rpm randomly3. Adjusting the idle screw did little to help the situation.When I drive the car rolls fine when in gear, when I pressed in the clutch the RPM would jump 1k every time before settling back to around 2500-3000. I drove about 10 miles total. At the end, I could go no less than 60 mph at 4000 rpm. I pulled into a random farm driveway and was able to back in, then NOTHING.Before You Ask. No I didn't smell toast, burnt rubber or anything that anyone describes as the sign of a burnt clutch. BUT, I did smell something, lasted about 6 minutes and then gone altogether. The actual Clutch is Spec Stage 2 Kevlar Clutch Kit - 10 Spline (94-04 V6) 1. No Start2. Will Not go into any gear so I have e-brake set on an incline.3. Towed Home---------------------------------Identified Bad Cable and Quadrant. Called American Muscle. They do not have the part that I need but agreed the parts I have wont work. They referred me to LMR with the proper part number for a new Cable Kit. LMR was gracious after hearing the events and assured me the part kit will work and then gave me a discount above the normal because of my troubles and that AM referred me to them.So the New kit is on the way. I will have that by the weekend and will install it to see if that will cure the woes on this situation.* Wrong Cable: Mustang Steeda Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit 5.0L/3.8L (82-04) * Correct Cable: