Question: Can You Burn Up a Bran New Clutch in 1 day, like in 2 hours (Answer: Yes)

kiddiccarus
Peckerwood Shop Manager
-
- Dec 24, 2003
-
- 292
-
- 101
-
- 38
The question is simple and the symptoms I experienced is below. Did I Burn up a $375 Clutch?
Chime in, here is the basic information
1. Installed a Spec Clutch kit and both bearings
2. Installed New Adjustable Cable, Firewall Adjuster, Quadrant
(NO I should have not drove the car, so that is not an applicable answer)
Just swapped in the engine, Still a 3.8 and it has a vacuum leak or something else wrong in that area, but will run.just not smoothly. Yes I should have fixed that before going out for a drive.
When I stopped and had to be towed home, I learned.....
1. Firewall Adjuster is installed backwards
2. I purchased the wrong Clutch Cable and Quadrant
3. I 100% could not have adjusted this correctly with wrong parts.
I admit my mistakes
Symptoms.
1. Engine seemed lean under 2500 rpm
2. Will jump from 2500 to 3500+ rpm randomly
3. Adjusting the idle screw did little to help the situation.
When I drive the car rolls fine when in gear, when I pressed in the clutch the RPM would jump 1k every time before settling back to around 2500-3000. I drove about 10 miles total. At the end, I could go no less than 60 mph at 4000 rpm. I pulled into a random farm driveway and was able to back in, then NOTHING.
Before You Ask. No I didn't smell toast, burnt rubber or anything that anyone describes as the sign of a burnt clutch. BUT, I did smell something, lasted about 6 minutes and then gone altogether. The actual Clutch is Spec Stage 2 Kevlar Clutch Kit - 10 Spline (94-04 V6)
1. No Start
2. Will Not go into any gear so I have e-brake set on an incline.
3. Towed Home
---------------------------------
Identified Bad Cable and Quadrant. Called American Muscle. They do not have the part that I need but agreed the parts I have wont work. They referred me to LMR with the proper part number for a new Cable Kit. LMR was gracious after hearing the events and assured me the part kit will work and then gave me a discount above the normal because of my troubles and that AM referred me to them.
So the New kit is on the way. I will have that by the weekend and will install it to see if that will cure the woes on this situation.
* Wrong Cable: Mustang Steeda Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit 5.0L/3.8L (82-04) (The web site says it will fit and work. It Does NOT)
* Correct Cable: 1982-2004 Mustang Steeda Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit 5.0L/3.8L - by Steeda
Chime in, here is the basic information
1. Installed a Spec Clutch kit and both bearings
2. Installed New Adjustable Cable, Firewall Adjuster, Quadrant
(NO I should have not drove the car, so that is not an applicable answer)
Just swapped in the engine, Still a 3.8 and it has a vacuum leak or something else wrong in that area, but will run.just not smoothly. Yes I should have fixed that before going out for a drive.
When I stopped and had to be towed home, I learned.....
1. Firewall Adjuster is installed backwards
2. I purchased the wrong Clutch Cable and Quadrant
3. I 100% could not have adjusted this correctly with wrong parts.
I admit my mistakes
Symptoms.
1. Engine seemed lean under 2500 rpm
2. Will jump from 2500 to 3500+ rpm randomly
3. Adjusting the idle screw did little to help the situation.
When I drive the car rolls fine when in gear, when I pressed in the clutch the RPM would jump 1k every time before settling back to around 2500-3000. I drove about 10 miles total. At the end, I could go no less than 60 mph at 4000 rpm. I pulled into a random farm driveway and was able to back in, then NOTHING.
Before You Ask. No I didn't smell toast, burnt rubber or anything that anyone describes as the sign of a burnt clutch. BUT, I did smell something, lasted about 6 minutes and then gone altogether. The actual Clutch is Spec Stage 2 Kevlar Clutch Kit - 10 Spline (94-04 V6)
1. No Start
2. Will Not go into any gear so I have e-brake set on an incline.
3. Towed Home
---------------------------------
Identified Bad Cable and Quadrant. Called American Muscle. They do not have the part that I need but agreed the parts I have wont work. They referred me to LMR with the proper part number for a new Cable Kit. LMR was gracious after hearing the events and assured me the part kit will work and then gave me a discount above the normal because of my troubles and that AM referred me to them.
So the New kit is on the way. I will have that by the weekend and will install it to see if that will cure the woes on this situation.
* Wrong Cable: Mustang Steeda Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit 5.0L/3.8L (82-04) (The web site says it will fit and work. It Does NOT)
* Correct Cable: 1982-2004 Mustang Steeda Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit 5.0L/3.8L - by Steeda
Last edited: