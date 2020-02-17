Question: Can You Burn Up a Bran New Clutch in 1 day, like in 2 hours (Answer: Yes)

OK. Now we are getting somewhere. Proof that1. I can sometimes be a moron and purchase the wrong item2. There was no way possible that I was able to adjust this cable correctly.I have them labeled and stretched out for all to see.* The Maxim Cable is 71 inches long - Maximum Motorsports High Performance Clutch Cable (82-95 5.0L; 96-04 All)------------------------------------------------------------ Ford Performance Firewall Cable Adjuster (79-04 All)------------------------------------------------------------ Steeda Clutch Quadrant (Single Claw)* The Factory Cable is 65 1/2 inches long* The Steeda Cable is 60 3/4 inches long. - 1982-2004 Mustang Steeda Adjustable Clutch Cable Kit 5.0L/3.8L - by SteedaAs you can see the Steeda cable is the only one that will be able to be adjusted at both ends. Inside the Trans with all thread and a jam nut and at the firewall with the adjuster.I will remove the single claw clutch quadrant along with the firewall adjuster to go with the Maxim Motorsports cable. If anyone wants to take these off my hands for a less than I purchased price. PM for the details. Once they are off I will post something in the for sale section.