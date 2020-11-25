Question/Clarification for 2008 Mustang Mach 1

My father recently passed and was in possession of a 2008 Ford Mustang, Mach-1. I can't seem to find out if this was a factory special edition or is this all after-market.Can someone provide me a good estimate for the value of this vehicle or should I rely on kbb.com? (i.e. there is no mach-1 spec listed)Any clarification/help provided would be appreciated. I signed up for an account specifically to ask.