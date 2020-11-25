Question/Clarification for 2008 Mustang Mach 1

MattyB

Nov 24, 2020
My father recently passed and was in possession of a 2008 Ford Mustang, Mach-1. I can't seem to find out if this was a factory special edition or is this all after-market.

Can someone provide me a good estimate for the value of this vehicle or should I rely on kbb.com? (i.e. there is no mach-1 spec listed)

Any clarification/help provided would be appreciated. I signed up for an account specifically to ask.
Nov 24, 2020
I should clarify that my Dad was not the original owner. He purchased it used in 2015 from a local dealer.
 
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

It was a dealership-installed package, there weren't any factory Mach 1s after 2004. (There will be again soon though.)
 
