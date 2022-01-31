Question for t-top owners

I’ve got an 82 t-top car, and my first hands on experience with t-tops. My question is, how much rotation of the latching end is acceptable? I’ve tried to illustrate the direction of movement in the photo the best I can describe. If you hold the glass still, you can move the latching end maybe 1/8”. Part two of the question, has anyone ever successfully separated the glass and re-attached the glass to the latching end? If so, how’d you do it? Thanks guys! This has been bugging me since I’ve noticed it, and it seems that my driver side is the only one that does it, but it’s the only one I have the trim and weatherstripping removed from.