Question for you (Mustang) paint experts out there

For you guys that really know your Ford/Mustang paint, or have encountered this before: is it likely that when I apply a clear coat (it will be a Spray Max 2K High Gloss) it will turn more "silver" to match the car Or...is the car really a silver color now (and if so, does it look like a Ford Silver [which is an impossible question, I know ]) and even after the clear the bumper will not match Does the bumper look like Opal Frost to you guys? I have no other experience with Opal Frost other than the color of my car

Hey everyone, I have a bit of an issue. I'm painting a front bumper for my 95 GT. The color code for the car is Opal Frost. I purchased rattle can paint from a reputable source that is supposed to be paint matched to Opal Frost. Also, this is the 2nd time I ordered Opal Frost - I sent the first batch back because it didn't match my car. As it turns out, this color on the bumper is similar (if not identical) to the previous batch I had. My point is this: it's not a one-off bad match. It's either a good match for Opal Frost OR the company I bought from just does not have the match correct at all.So the issue: after spraying the bumper, when I compare the color to the color on the car....it does not look matched. The car looks more silver, the bumper looks more blueish/gray. Now, I DO NOT have a clear coat on the bumper yet. And I understand that this will make a difference to final appearance of the color. However, the basecoat just looks fundamentally different than what's on the car.There have been a number of owners prior to me, and to my knowledge the car has not been repainted a different color. However I do not know this for a fact. I looked for evidence of a respray - I looked in door jambs and stuff. But nothing obvious. And the car was not well cared for prior to me, so it's not likely it was a perfect all-surface multi-thousand dollar paint job. It's possible the Opal Frost and Silver are so close that I just can't tell in the door jambs. But it is a possibility the car has been repainted. Also, for my year, there is no other "silver" color - Opal Frost was the only "silver" color.I have posted pictures below showing the front bumper painted Opal Frost (no clear coat yet!) next to the trunk of the car, which looks decidedly more silver...So the questions:Thanks in advance for the assist everyone, I really appreciate it!