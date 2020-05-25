Question for you (Mustang) paint experts out there

Hey everyone, I have a bit of an issue. I'm painting a front bumper for my 95 GT. The color code for the car is Opal Frost. I purchased rattle can paint from a reputable source that is supposed to be paint matched to Opal Frost. Also, this is the 2nd time I ordered Opal Frost - I sent the first batch back because it didn't match my car. As it turns out, this color on the bumper is similar (if not identical) to the previous batch I had. My point is this: it's not a one-off bad match. It's either a good match for Opal Frost OR the company I bought from just does not have the match correct at all.
So the issue: after spraying the bumper, when I compare the color to the color on the car....it does not look matched. The car looks more silver, the bumper looks more blueish/gray. Now, I DO NOT have a clear coat on the bumper yet. And I understand that this will make a difference to final appearance of the color. However, the basecoat just looks fundamentally different than what's on the car.
There have been a number of owners prior to me, and to my knowledge the car has not been repainted a different color. However I do not know this for a fact. I looked for evidence of a respray - I looked in door jambs and stuff. But nothing obvious. And the car was not well cared for prior to me, so it's not likely it was a perfect all-surface multi-thousand dollar paint job. It's possible the Opal Frost and Silver are so close that I just can't tell in the door jambs. But it is a possibility the car has been repainted. Also, for my year, there is no other "silver" color - Opal Frost was the only "silver" color.
I have posted pictures below showing the front bumper painted Opal Frost (no clear coat yet!) next to the trunk of the car, which looks decidedly more silver...
So the questions:
So the issue: after spraying the bumper, when I compare the color to the color on the car....it does not look matched. The car looks more silver, the bumper looks more blueish/gray. Now, I DO NOT have a clear coat on the bumper yet. And I understand that this will make a difference to final appearance of the color. However, the basecoat just looks fundamentally different than what's on the car.
There have been a number of owners prior to me, and to my knowledge the car has not been repainted a different color. However I do not know this for a fact. I looked for evidence of a respray - I looked in door jambs and stuff. But nothing obvious. And the car was not well cared for prior to me, so it's not likely it was a perfect all-surface multi-thousand dollar paint job. It's possible the Opal Frost and Silver are so close that I just can't tell in the door jambs. But it is a possibility the car has been repainted. Also, for my year, there is no other "silver" color - Opal Frost was the only "silver" color.
I have posted pictures below showing the front bumper painted Opal Frost (no clear coat yet!) next to the trunk of the car, which looks decidedly more silver...
So the questions:
- For you guys that really know your Ford/Mustang paint, or have encountered this before: is it likely that when I apply a clear coat (it will be a Spray Max 2K High Gloss) it will turn more "silver" to match the car
- Or...is the car really a silver color now (and if so, does it look like a Ford Silver [which is an impossible question, I know ]) and even after the clear the bumper will not match
- Does the bumper look like Opal Frost to you guys? I have no other experience with Opal Frost other than the color of my car
Last edited: