Question - Hurst Shifter/4spd Toploader Light Switch

Hey guys,
I just finished installing my Hurst Competition Plus shifter onto my new toploader 4 speed transmission.

I bought a brand new backup light switch from Mustang Unlimited so I can finally pass inspection (my old 3-speed didn't have the switch and they don't remake it).

--BUT--

The install kit for the shifter gives me this thin flat bracket that mounts on the back of the shifter assembly with a weird shaped hole for my "factory mustang reverse light switch". It locates it a little to the left of the reverse shifter arm and too far back from the thing to make contact and activate the switch. It's definitely not the right piece for my car... SO I checked out David Kee's site and I found this kit:

backupswitch.png


and notice that bracket inside it?? That looks like just the thing I need because it puts it closer and it positions it to the right. But I just paid $45 for the switch I have and I don't need to have Hurst's stupid switch...

So does anyone know what I can do here? What did you guys do when you installed yours??

-Tim
 

Maybe if we saw pics of what you have and whre it goes, we could offer better insight into what you can do, but it sounds like modifying the one you have or fabbing a new one is your only option short of returning the MU one and getting the Hurst one.
 
In the first pic you can see the supplied bracket and the reverse light switch..

In the second pic you can see the major gap when installed... and the switch is actually to the left of the shift mechanism, it isn't even lined up.

-Tim
 

Gotta rear view or one from the bottom?

I don't remember if my 3-speed had a switch and I know my 4 speed didn't. I plan on not having backup lights on my '65 (at least not the factory ones) so I'm a little unfamiliar with the switch location and such. I know I could fab up a new one though.
 
Thanks for the help guys... seems like everything on this car requires "custom" work and fabrication, lol. I just ordered the Hurst switch kit from Jegs for like $6 less than David Kee's site... I don't feel like messing around with this anymore, $30 isn't bad considering it's going to allow me to have this car inspected finally and put back on the road. :D

The funny thing is that the actual Hurst switch looks EXACTLY like the mustang one, only the mustang one is shielded by black rubber. I'll probably try to sell the Hurst switch and just use the bracket.

Anyone want a switch? lol

5302480003.jpg



-Tim
 

EL1NOR said:
Thanks for the help guys... seems like everything on this car requires "custom" work and fabrication, lol. I just ordered the Hurst switch kit from Jegs for like $6 less than David Kee's site... I don't feel like messing around with this anymore, $30 isn't bad considering it's going to allow me to have this car inspected finally and put back on the road. :D

The funny thing is that the actual Hurst switch looks EXACTLY like the mustang one, only the mustang one is shielded by black rubber. I'll probably try to sell the Hurst switch and just use the bracket.

Anyone want a switch? lol

5302480003.jpg



-Tim
Hi, can i see how you ended up fixing this issue, this is my shifter, I am not sure if its Herst or not, so any photos would be greatly appreciated.
 

