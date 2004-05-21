Question - Hurst Shifter/4spd Toploader Light Switch

Hey guys,I just finished installing my Hurst Competition Plus shifter onto my new toploader 4 speed transmission.I bought a brand new backup light switch from Mustang Unlimited so I can finally pass inspection (my old 3-speed didn't have the switch and they don't remake it).--BUT--The install kit for the shifter gives me this thin flat bracket that mounts on the back of the shifter assembly with a weird shaped hole for my "factory mustang reverse light switch". It locates it a little to the left of the reverse shifter arm and too far back from the thing to make contact and activate the switch. It's definitely not the right piece for my car... SO I checked out David Kee's site and I found this kit:and notice that bracket inside it?? That looks like just the thing I need because it puts it closer and it positions it to the right. But I just paid $45 for the switch I have and I don't need to have Hurst's stupid switch...So does anyone know what I can do here? What did you guys do when you installed yours??-Tim