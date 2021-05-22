Question in custom rear end width on a '68

I'm a new member and just bought my first classic Mustang, a 68 Fastback. My first car way back in the day was a 65 convertible so she really brings back the memories.

I am going to do a full restoration with many upgrades and have decided on the Martz 4 link with a custom Moser rear end. Martz says the stock width is 59.5 but I can choose a custom width. I don’t want to minitub it but would like to go with 18x9.5 rims and 265/45’s or 255/45’s if possible. I would like to go with American Racing VN427’s which are available in a 4” or 4.5” backspace. Does anyone know what the optimum rear end width would be to maximize tires clearance to fit the 265’s or 255’s? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.







Thank you,



Charles Mc