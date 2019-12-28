Hello gents, good eveningI had to pull the gauge cluster out of my Mustang to change the speedometer cable. I figured while I had it out I take it inside on my workbench remove the plastic lens cover and clean everything real good, because there's dust behind it.Please see attached photos, you'll Note 2 sockets missing from behind the tachometer.When I hold the cluster up to the light, one says check engine, the other says check oil. Based on what I can see, it does not appear either of those ever had any sockets in them. There are no markings on the printed circuit board in that area as you would typically see from turning a socket .Is that correct? Or, are they missing?Any help or thoughts would be appreciated.Also if you would happen to know what number bulb the small ones are on the lower right part of the cluster I would appreciate it as I would like to replace those before I put it back in the car. It looks like the balance of them are just 194sThank you.