Fox Question on 93 GT paint color?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
292
94
38
Hey guys,

Can anyone tell me if this is a original 93 paint color? The Carfax says it has 52k original miles.

I'm waiting to hear back from the dealership so I can get the paint code.

It doesn't look like royal blue or bright blue to me.

Thanks.
 

Attachments

  • 637719730480709040.jpg
    637719730480709040.jpg
    170.2 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DukeOfValencia
1970 Barn Find Questions
Replies
0
Views
116
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
DukeOfValencia
DukeOfValencia
Steel1
SOLD 1993 Mustang GT reef blue 2 tone , 393w , 70k original miles.
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
nunly94gt
Looking into another Stang. Should I jump?
Replies
5
Views
253
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
darkfader
For Sale 1993 GT 5spd project for sale
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Liari
L
Creomod
Lifter tick
Replies
11
Views
385
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Creomod
Creomod
Top Bottom