91GTstroked
Active Member
-
- Jun 14, 2007
-
- 292
-
- 94
-
- 38
Hey guys,
Can anyone tell me if this is a original 93 paint color? The Carfax says it has 52k original miles.
I'm waiting to hear back from the dealership so I can get the paint code.
It doesn't look like royal blue or bright blue to me.
Thanks.
Can anyone tell me if this is a original 93 paint color? The Carfax says it has 52k original miles.
I'm waiting to hear back from the dealership so I can get the paint code.
It doesn't look like royal blue or bright blue to me.
Thanks.