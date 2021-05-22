Question on custom rear end width on a '68

C

CCMC

New Member
Mar 12, 2021
1
0
1
66
Los Anglees
I'm a new member and just bought my first classic Mustang, a 68 Fastback. My first car way back in the day was a 65 convertible so she really brings back the memories.
I am going to do a full restoration with many upgrades and have decided on the Martz 4 link with a custom Moser rear end. Martz says the stock width is 59.5 but I can choose a custom width. I don’t want to minitub it but would like to go with 18x9.5 rims and 265/45’s or 255/45’s if possible. I would like to go with American Racing VN427’s which are available in a 4” or 4.5” backspace. Does anyone know what the optimum rear end width would be to maximize tires clearance to fit the 265’s or 255’s? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.



Thank you,

Charles Mc
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
66 rear end in a 68?
Replies
4
Views
234
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Gkirch
G
C
Wheels-Tires Help with wheel selection. 93gt with lsc rotors and 94 rear
Replies
0
Views
314
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
claypoolxx
C
B
99 GT grinding in rear end
Replies
0
Views
393
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
blackyote_317
B
J
More Rear End Questions
Replies
1
Views
600
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
tos
tos
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom