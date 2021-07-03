Hello Gents, Good Afternoon,I apologize up front for this amateur question, but it's been over 20 yrs and I just forget.What is the best method to release the two ears on both sides of the engine harness connectors, such as the one for the Throttle Position sensor and the fuel injectors, etc, without breaking one side off??I tried my best today, was, very careful and still broke one side off of a few of them today, which really bothers me.I pulled the upper intake today to change the fuel pressure regulator and valve cover gaskets. While I was in there and the upper intake was off, I looked at the rear of the lower intake and the rear is leaking oil pretty good, so I am in the proccess of pulling it to replace the intake gaskets. There is a chance my rear main crank seal is not leaking and it's all running down from above, so I'll get the intake replaced and then monitor it.When I pulled all the plugs out so I could spin the engine by hand to set #1 at TDC, shockingly the plugs say motorcraft on them and they are worn very hard (gapped out to .095! Double the spec of .054. The center electrode has some noticable wear also. I think they are the originals. I honestly can't believe the car ran as good as it did with those in there. The wires were replaced so I dont understand why someone wouldn't do the plugs? Very strange.It looks like it's running a bit rich, but I am not suprised with their condition and I suspect the FPR is on it's way out and is responsible for my hot start issue, which is why I purchased a motorcraft one to replace it. The speed density cars always did run a bit rich back in the day anyway.I haven't touched any of the injector connectors yet, so if there is a specialTool to remove them (and those double ear/ double sided connectors in general) or y'all have any tips I'd sincerely appreciate it. I can't see how your supposed to be able to release both sides at the same time and pull them apart with two hands, But its probably something simple I'm missing or forget from 20+ yrs ago.I assume the fuel rail and injectors need pulled also, correct? Any suggestions on that would also be appreciated. I believe the injectors just pull out of the lower intake after the fuel rail bolts are removed, correct ? Probably will need new O rings?Being this deep into it....The temptation is there to do H,C I now and convert to mass air now......but I believe I will keep it stock for the time being.Thanks again for your help.Sincerely,Greg