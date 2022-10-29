mercury-man
Member
-
- Mar 17, 2022
-
- 25
-
- 16
-
- 13
-
- 86
I have a very original 1984 Mustang with 85k miles.
When I got this car, it had its original Holley 4180C carburetor. The car was hard to start. Had to pump the accelerator about 20 times if the car sat for a few days.
I had the 4180C overhauled but the hard starting was still there. The shop that did the overhaul of the carburetor finally determined that the metering block had a leak.
My car ran just fine after the 4180C overhaul, but I did not like having to pump the accelerator ten or twelve times to start my car after it had been sitting.
I finally decided to replace the carburetor in my car with a new Holley 4160. My Mustang now starts instantly regardless of how long it sits.
Questions:
1. What is the value of my original Holley 4180C?
2. Is there a plus to keep the original Holley 4180C so that it can stay with my Mustang when the day comes that I sell my Mustang?
Attached are some pictures of the 4180C carburetor.
When I got this car, it had its original Holley 4180C carburetor. The car was hard to start. Had to pump the accelerator about 20 times if the car sat for a few days.
I had the 4180C overhauled but the hard starting was still there. The shop that did the overhaul of the carburetor finally determined that the metering block had a leak.
My car ran just fine after the 4180C overhaul, but I did not like having to pump the accelerator ten or twelve times to start my car after it had been sitting.
I finally decided to replace the carburetor in my car with a new Holley 4160. My Mustang now starts instantly regardless of how long it sits.
Questions:
1. What is the value of my original Holley 4180C?
2. Is there a plus to keep the original Holley 4180C so that it can stay with my Mustang when the day comes that I sell my Mustang?
Attached are some pictures of the 4180C carburetor.
Last edited: