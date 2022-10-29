I have a very original 1984 Mustang with 85k miles.When I got this car, it had its original Holley 4180C carburetor. The car was hard to start. Had to pump the accelerator about 20 times if the car sat for a few days.I had the 4180C overhauled but the hard starting was still there. The shop that did the overhaul of the carburetor finally determined that the metering block had a leak.My car ran just fine after the 4180C overhaul, but I did not like having to pump the accelerator ten or twelve times to start my car after it had been sitting.I finally decided to replace the carburetor in my car with a new Holley 4160. My Mustang now starts instantly regardless of how long it sits.Questions:1. What is the value of my original Holley 4180C?2. Is there a plus to keep the original Holley 4180C so that it can stay with my Mustang when the day comes that I sell my Mustang?Attached are some pictures of the 4180C carburetor.