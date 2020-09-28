question on oil pan to use

I'm building a 65 mustang with full frame . I have mustang II front suspension installed and was wondering if I should use rear sump pan or what ? Engine is 1969 351w. running tremec 5 speed trans , QP 9 inch rear. Frame is from auto weld front and rear sections with hoops all welded into body at rear and rockers with body channeled over frame 3 inches. firewall will be in stock location but floor raise 3 inches. Any help with pan selection will be appreciated.
Thanks John
 

