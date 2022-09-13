Question on pulling 4.6 P.I. heads for port and polish.

New Member. I am considering having my heads pulled and worked, adding cams and new valves and springs on a 2003 4.6 2v. I am not looking to make another 200 h.p., another 100 would be great. I am older and won’t be going to the track. I just want more useable horsepower and it will be a chance to add headers and exhaust also. I have priced trickflow heads and cams. Is reworking the P.I. heads a decent option to spending the 5k for the trickflow heads and cams? If I could make 350hp out of the engine and spend around 3500 bucks could this be done? I can pull heads and reinstall myself with help. I am a great plumber, learning mechanic.
 

