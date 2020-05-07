I'm in the process of swapping 5.0L components from a donor car into a 4 cylinder I recently bought. While removing the drive shaft, in order to remove the T5 from the donor car, I was left with no choice but to cut the bolts off at the flange to remove the drive shaft as they were rusted solid, in the process I damaged the flange with the grinder. (I scrapped a 12 point socket and emptied my torch trying to break the torque)



I know that the drive shaft from the 4 banger won't take the load of the 5.0L, but can I use atleast the flange from my 4 cylinder? Or is it not robust enough to swap onto my v8 driveshaft?