Question regarding T5 interchangeability

2009Saleen
New Member
- Jan 30, 2022
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 39
Hello, I'm new to the forum.
My question is: If I have a T5 transmission from a 1992 or 1993 5.0 Mustang, will that same transmission bolt up in a 1983 5.0 Mustang? Are there any external differences or input shafts etc. that will prevent this from smoothly going together? Thank you in advance.
