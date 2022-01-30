Question regarding T5 interchangeability

2

2009Saleen

New Member
Jan 30, 2022
1
0
1
39
San Antonio
Hello, I'm new to the forum.

My question is: If I have a T5 transmission from a 1992 or 1993 5.0 Mustang, will that same transmission bolt up in a 1983 5.0 Mustang? Are there any external differences or input shafts etc. that will prevent this from smoothly going together? Thank you in advance.
 

