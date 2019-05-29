Question: Supercharger Upgrade (2019 Bullitt Mustang)

Siddiqim said: Hi I was considering a supercharger upgrade for my 2019 Bullitt, I called Galpin auto sports and was told that it would be illegal for them to install a whipple supercharger on the bullitt did not explain to me why. This is strange to me. I do not want to do the install myself for the sake of warranty. I looked around and Steeda has a package that includes the Whipple along with a tune but 20 grand is a bit too much. Any suggestions? I want to get mine up to around 700 HP as it sits right now it is at 480 stock that it came with. Click to expand...

Siddiqim said: Would it still honor Ford's factory warranty? I will look into it. Thank you

Re: 2019 BULLITT and Whipple Stage 2 Supercharger ~ I had a Whipple Stage 2 Supercharger installed on my 2019 BULLITT, here are the results;Good News: no make that, Great News !!!!!!, the POWER is out of this world, all 825 Horses worth, WOW!!! and there is no sound from the supercharger : ))I had the BULLITT on the race track at AREA 27 in Oliver BC (not the greatest race track) a very nice place and very nice people, and I was faster than the SHELBY GT350s on the strait but not in the corners as the BULLITT suspension is not at the same race track level of the Shelby.Bad News: the gas pedal is HYPER, HYPER-Sensitive. The boys at Whipple were most helpful in trying to rectify this problem with a chip reprogram and the problem is 90% solved.Really Bad News: the car now has MASSSSSSSIVE and Explosive constant BACKFIRE when I coast or down shift : (( The ever so nice chaps at Whipple do Not have a solution for this problem!!!! at least not yet. I have been pulled over twice by the Police and they are threatening to impound my car due to the excessive backfiring.Can anyone help with this problem??? PLEASE!!!!