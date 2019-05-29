Question: Supercharger Upgrade (2019 Bullitt Mustang)

Hi I was considering a supercharger upgrade for my 2019 Bullitt, I called Galpin auto sports and was told that it would be illegal for them to install a whipple supercharger on the bullitt did not explain to me why. This is strange to me. I do not want to do the install myself for the sake of warranty. I looked around and Steeda has a package that includes the Whipple along with a tune but 20 grand is a bit too much. Any suggestions? I want to get mine up to around 700 HP as it sits right now it is at 480 stock that it came with.
 

It's 480 because of the gt350 intake manifold. You'll lose that when you put on a supercharger so you'll be back to the stock 460. Why don't you just go directly to whipple and have them do the install, they are local to you.
 
Siddiqim said:
Hi I was considering a supercharger upgrade for my 2019 Bullitt, I called Galpin auto sports and was told that it would be illegal for them to install a whipple supercharger on the bullitt did not explain to me why. This is strange to me. I do not want to do the install myself for the sake of warranty. I looked around and Steeda has a package that includes the Whipple along with a tune but 20 grand is a bit too much. Any suggestions? I want to get mine up to around 700 HP as it sits right now it is at 480 stock that it came with.
Siddiqim said:
Would it still honor Ford's factory warranty? I will look into it. Thank you
Re: 2019 BULLITT and Whipple Stage 2 Supercharger ~ I had a Whipple Stage 2 Supercharger installed on my 2019 BULLITT, here are the results;
Good News: no make that, Great News !!!!!!, the POWER is out of this world, all 825 Horses worth, WOW!!! and there is no sound from the supercharger : ))
I had the BULLITT on the race track at AREA 27 in Oliver BC (not the greatest race track) a very nice place and very nice people, and I was faster than the SHELBY GT350s on the strait but not in the corners as the BULLITT suspension is not at the same race track level of the Shelby.
Bad News: the gas pedal is HYPER, HYPER-Sensitive. The boys at Whipple were most helpful in trying to rectify this problem with a chip reprogram and the problem is 90% solved.
Really Bad News: the car now has MASSSSSSSIVE and Explosive constant BACKFIRE when I coast or down shift : (( The ever so nice chaps at Whipple do Not have a solution for this problem!!!! at least not yet. I have been pulled over twice by the Police and they are threatening to impound my car due to the excessive backfiring.
Can anyone help with this problem??? PLEASE!!!!
 
