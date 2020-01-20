Questions about 2000 Mustang

I have a 2000 Mustang v6 (bored to 3.9) that was bought from my son. I have a 4.6 V8 in poor condition from a Ford F150. So the first question:
1) Is it worth attempting to build up the v8 to put in the Mustang? Reading up on the 4.6, it seems to have multiple versions along the way, so unlike the 302 (iron 90s) it does seem to be a quick way to buy the wrong components.
2) I am looking a wrapping the car, but can't figure out how to get some of the trim off. For instance, there is a 60" trim starting at the windshield and covering the top of the door opening. How do I get that trim off? And yes, I prefer reuse rather than purchase.
Here is picture of the car (thumbnail). This is from 2008 and time and Texas has beat up the finish.
Thanks!
