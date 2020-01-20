Questions about 2000 Mustang

I have a 2000 Mustang v6 (bored to 3.9) that was bought from my son. I have a 4.6 V8 in poor condition from a Ford F150. So the first question:1)Reading up on the 4.6, it seems to have multiple versions along the way, so unlike the 302 (iron 90s) it does seem to be a quick way to buy the wrong components.2) I am looking a wrapping the car, but can't figure out how to get some of the trim off. For instance, there is a 60" trim starting at the windshield and covering the top of the door opening.And yes, I prefer reuse rather than purchase.Here is picture of the car (thumbnail). This is from 2008 and time and Texas has beat up the finish.Thanks!