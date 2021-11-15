Engine Questions about P600B Procharger kit.

B

BestGuess

Member
Aug 21, 2021
28
14
13
42
Virginia
97A0BD40-F86F-4DE4-9886-488F677F3200.jpeg


This kit popped up for sale semi local to me. I got the serial # from the seller and contacted procharger with it. Head unit is a 1996 made P600B oil fed unit. Never been serviced by them (bribing point for me) My question is, are those brackets useable on a 302 motor? I think the seller said it was on an 89 model car, but I’m not familiar with these things as far as bracketry. Someone with experience tell me what you see and what you think it’s value is. Also, did this things bolt up on passenger or driver side?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MoDriver
SOLD ProCharger P600B Supercharger w/Intercooler for 96-01 Ford SVT Cobra
Replies
5
Views
3K
Engine and Power Adder Parts
MoDriver
MoDriver
S
2001 Mustang V6 Build list/questions about parts
Replies
3
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
christheangel
C
86turbo
  • Locked
Procharger P600B
Replies
4
Views
4K
Engine and Power Adder
86turbo
86turbo
9
  • Locked
Expired 94gt Bolt Ons Nj $1000
Replies
0
Views
10K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
95PGTTech
9
CarMichael Angelo
The Night of the Hurricane (a really long stupid story)
Replies
32
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
VibrantRedGT
VibrantRedGT
Top Bottom