This kit popped up for sale semi local to me. I got the serial # from the seller and contacted procharger with it. Head unit is a 1996 made P600B oil fed unit. Never been serviced by them (bribing point for me) My question is, are those brackets useable on a 302 motor? I think the seller said it was on an 89 model car, but I’m not familiar with these things as far as bracketry. Someone with experience tell me what you see and what you think it’s value is. Also, did this things bolt up on passenger or driver side?