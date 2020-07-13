Questions about power steering delete!! Need help!!

Ok so I have a 01 mustang gt that I’ve done a ac delete on and I’m wanting to do get rid of the ps as well. It’s not a daily. The car will be trailered so I don’t care about not having the ps. I know I have to switch to manual breaks which I am in the process of doing. But my question is. Do I really have to switch to a manual rack ? Or can I just remove all the ps lines off of the rack and cap them off so it doesn’t get dirt inside or leak anything out ? I don’t see why I couldn’t do that and just run a manual break kit, buy a shorter belt and close off the open ports on the rack. I couldn’t find anything on trying this so I wanted to ask. Let me know. Thanks