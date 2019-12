Questions about putting a 4.6 into a 1966

Russell 640900 & Russell 640870 fittings (6AN, 8AN is different) to connect the fuel lines to the OEM ford fuel rails. Right now the lines are just hung under the car.

Ha, yes! I wasn't feeling all that confident cutting up the harness and thought about Ron or complete standalone by Pro-M...I decided I had nothing to lose by cutting up the harness and trying in lieu of dropping $1000-$3500No, I don't have nor do I know of any wiring diagram of what needs to be done. Once the project is done next year, I will write it all down and release it to the internet. So far, it has been intuition and just being able to trace wires. It has been pretty easy because every sensor has it's own signal wire to the computer. So if you decide you don't need the EGR system, you can de-pin the wires going to the EGR sensors from the computer plug and then just snip the power and ground wires. It's not as hard as it looks. You will need a tune though. A few helpful links (1998 Cobra specific):I'm replacing the HVAC with a unit like this in the future: https://www.restomodair.com/shopproducts/vapir-ii-compact-custom-air-conditioning-system/ It just seems easier then trying to keep the OEM setup, and trying to keep it original...it's probably cheaper!I used a Hyper-Fuel conversion kit. I used 2 AN6 PTFE fuel line kits from EvilEnergy on Amazon for the supply and return lines. UseI relocated the oil filter to the driverside fender with a kit from Maximum Motor Sports. I needed to order an additional 2 - 90 Push-Lock fittings. This is because I have the OEM cooler in place. Stock, you might be able to use a stock filter.I used an AJE K-member conversion kit for my swap. I kind of wish I went MII but it is what it is. I have tons of room after trimming the towers. I wish people wouldn't comment on this engine swap that haven't done itI will probably start a build thread tomorrow or Monday and start loading pics. If you have any questions, holla!