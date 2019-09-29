Questions about putting a 4.6 into a 1966

Thanks CB that is a lot of info. I looked at that link for the AC unit and was excited at the price until I realized that was only part of what is needed. The complete kit is $2000. vintage air and Nostalgic air have kits for $1500. When I have time I am going to ask them if I can use the factory compressor and maybe get a discount. They will probably say it would void the warranty.

Does anyone have a list of the items that can be deleted from the harness? I don't mind doing the work but I am not a mechanic and have no idea what will effect how the car runs other than the ignition and fuel injection.

I don't know how I missed the trim work you did on the towers.

When you get your post going please post a link here.

Are you going to use factory gauges or after market? If factory how will you run your speedometer?

Yeah there are a lot of choices when you start looking into the front suspension with some pretty large price tags. I went with a mustang II kit that was a knock off of Heidts. Works well enough and for $1200 I am happy.

I had no idea you could get a kit to retrofit the existing tank. I got my tank and pump setup from Tanks inc. Haven't got the fuel lines yet. Thanks for the info on those.