Questions about putting a 4.6 into a 1966

Okay I started building a 6 cylinder 66 for my son's first car but he lost interest so I am changing things up. I am now putting a 4.6 out of a 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII. Yesterday I found a guy that sold me a supercharger and heads from a 2003 cobra. I am just looking for pointers on what I need to do to put this all together. Before this motor I bought a wrecked 1997 GT with a 5 spd that I was going to put in it but then decided after some research that motor wasn't the best choice.
Will the 5spd hold up okay with my new setup?
Will I have to raise the tunnel?
What are people using for a heater motor sense the stock motor sticks out past the firewall?
Will the computer for the Mark VIII run the supercharger?
I am sure I will have more questions as time goes on but that is a good start.
