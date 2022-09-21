Questions about swapping a 2.3 Turbo motor out of a 88 Super Coupe into my 93 2.3NA Vert

Hello everyone! So I have been hunting for a turbo 2.3 motor for some time. I finally have a lead on one for a decent price. I have a T5 trany that needs to be rebuilt, but I don't really want to go through a manual swap for my daily. I'm not to familiar with these drivetrains... Would it be possible (realistically) to get that motor to work with my A4LD trany? I just had it rebuilt about 2 weeks ago and it cost a pretty penny. So I'm not eager to ditch it just yet. I'm not trying to do anything crazy with the new motor, I just want some more power than what I currently have. I'm doing research online about this, but I'd truly appreciate any additional info, tips, things to avoid, DOs & DON'Ts.

Thanks Guys! Allot of you have helped me through your comments in the past. I appreciate it.
 
The A4LD was the optional automatic transmission behind the N/A 2.3's that came in '87-'93 Mustangs. So yeah, it should bolt right up. Word of caution though.....they're not known for their reliability. N/A 2.3's of that era produced all of 88 hp whereas the 2.3 Turbos made 200 hp. It'll be interesting to see how long the tranny lasts!
 
