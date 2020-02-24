questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap

Have a carbed 302 I got for $600. All new seals gaskets etc etc. plan on swapping out the 2.3. As FOR NOW I plan on keeping the 4cyl spindles, and the rear. As I heard From someone who’s done numerous swaps they can be used, Just not beaten on for the time being. Besides all the trans, engine mounts, throttle cable etc. what else do I need to slap this engine in? The car will be carbureted, so the ecu and all that efi stuff will not be used. But engine wiring wise, what will I need to hook the car up and start? Any splicing of the factory harness required? If so, what wires. Just anything that comes to mind wiring related weather it has to do with ignition, starters etc I need help on what needs to be hooked up to the 5.0. Also, what parts from the accessory drive can I swap from the 2.3 to the 5.0.? I know power steering pump is the same. How about the alternator and the bracket? Now, fuel related. I know the V8 fuel lines are on the other side of the car. But since I’m going carb, does that have to be switched anyway? Thanks in advance for the advice.