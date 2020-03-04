questions on 93 interior in 87

im diving into my fox after a 10 year hiatus. it never came out how I wanted and now I want to get the car back to the way I want it. when I bought the car I got a almost complete 93 interior with it. im now realizing the differences in 93 to 87 hatch plastics, 93 headliner is different. i have a few questions



1.) I acquired seatbelts from a 91 hatch. I believe there is some sort of different mount to mount them for shoulder harnesses on the rear seat?

2.) i have my oem rear seat from 87 i also have a black lower from a 93 i realize these two seats mount differently. can i just swap the seat cover or do i neeed to change the mounting brackets on the floor?

3.) the headliner is different and the 93 dome light doesnt match up mounting wise so im just thinking of selling it and buying an 87 headliner and recovering it in black

4. can I make the 93 hatch quarter trim plastics work? I realize the seatbelt holes r different currently have 3 point harness mounted but am going back to stock belts from a 91 can I make them work with these plastics?

5.) should I just try and trade everything for black pieces from an 87 to 89?(seems impossible to find) or just make what I got work



my car isn't concourse just trying to make the interior look good any input is appreciated