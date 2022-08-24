Questions on convertible rear panels removal, convertible hydraulic component replacement and convertible top replacement

Gs1987GT
Hello Gents, good morning,
I looked last night and can see that both of my convertible top hydraulic cylinders are leaking and need replaced.
From what I gather here, it's best to replace all components, at once, pump, lines and cylinders?
How do the rear panels next to the rear seat come out? I see a few screws here and there, but I've never had one apart.
Are the cylinders and lines hard to access to replace? I also noticed last night one of the tops cables was slack\no tension so that's not good either.
Is the top itself hard to replace? I've never done one. I believe lmr has a video for sale that covers it I may buy and review before deciding.
I have above average mechanical aptitude so I'm willing to take this on myself, but if I'm opening a can of worms by doing so, I'll just spend the money to have a shop replace it for me.
Any help or thoughts would be appreciated.
Thanks
Greg
