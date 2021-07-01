Questions on rear end of 90lx

L

logonhappy

Member
May 28, 2021
19
3
13
20
mn
Well I am back, with another question. I started looking into why the rear end on my 90 mustang lx 2.3 converted carbbed 5.0 hatchback is sagging. I already replaced springs, started looking and saw atleast the drivers upper torque box is ripped. I haven't checked the others quite yet. So first can ripped torque boxes cause my rear end to sag? Second if they are just slightly torn am I good to weld the seams and weld in reinforcements? I'm just trying to figure out if I should buy replacement boxes if I go ahead doing the repairs, otherwise I might just sell the car. Thanks in advance
 

