Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild.

Gs87GT

Gs87GT

Active Member
Sep 25, 2019
191
58
38
Penn's Woods
Hello gents, good afternoon.

I'm working on a list to rebuild the front and rear suspension on my 87GT convertible (stock)

I'm going to use energy suspension engine and trans mounts. replace the upper strut mount bushings, sway bar frame mount bushings and end links, Ford racing stamped steel lower control arms, all new spring isolaters, etc.

I'm considering this kit from lmr.

lmr.com

Mustang Suspension Restoration Kit (87-93) GT Convertible

Restore the ride quality in your 1987-1993 Mustang GT convertible with this 5.0 Resto suspension restoration kit!
lmr.com lmr.com

Any thoughts on it? Seems reasonable and good for what I'm after. Probably going with BBK upper and lower rear control arms and new rear axle bushings for the upper control arms. I bought the MM tool for those.

Also new quad shocks. but I'll get those locally. (Thanks for the tip on the steering stabilizer part number, it's much cheaper than what lmr has them for.

Anything else I should consider for a stock suspension rebuild? Any tips for changing the front springs? I have a compressor.

Thanks
Greg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Adam95GT Suspension Questions QA1 K member Stock Control Arms... Camber bolts? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
20min2rockies My First Question - CC Plates for Stock Suspension? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Infoxicated5.0 Stock clutch cable adjustment question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
P Returning to stock question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
MrPerfect2 On stock 91 GT - question on OEM cat system - 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
5.0aintslow Stock 5.0 oil pan question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
H Aftermarket mustang ii track widths vs stock question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
csbarracuda SN95 Stock cobra changuo questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
F Engine Nitrous on stock fox body plugs and retard timing questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Stroked88 Drivetrain Pivot Ball Bushing On T5 Question? Stock Plastic Or Bronze? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
SlowFiveOh Megasquirt Tuning Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Question On Ford Stock Oil Pressure Gauges 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
stoopalini Fox Another Exhaust Question - For Stock Gt Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
madspeed Fuel Stock Fuel Line Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D 1964.5 Stock 260 Engine Rebuild Question(s) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
pinkblob66 Efi With Stock Fuel Sending Unit Questions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
9 Stock Hood Grille Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
90lxwhite Head Question W Ported Stock Lower Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
moneypit94 Stock Fan Relay And Wiring Questions To With Install Of Holley Efi 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
C Bullit Swap Toa Stock Gt 4.6 Questions! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Beau Granbois Suspension Stock K member question? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
86lxhatch Stock Fuel Pump Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
R Simple Question On Stock Pipe For 03/04 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 3
B stock fuel pump limit. and p.i head porting question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
T 65 coupe stock hood question. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
washMO66 Been a long time - Stock 351W question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
B Stock header swap question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
O Question about running MLS head gaskets and stock valve train Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Stock 4-Speed Shifter Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Kdubslugga Swapping from stock block to a Ford Racing block questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
G Stock block Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
L Stock 5.0L Upgrade questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
MLee23 Stock AOD Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
I candy stock lug question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
fivespeedsteed general questions about turbos/stock block 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 41
Night Shifter stock wheel paint question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
F stock rear end question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
MyBloodRunsBlue stock fuel pumps question SVT Tech Forum 0
H mark VIII fan in stock shroud question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
derrick2119 question on 94 stock mustang heads 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
MY 85 GT Question on stock Headgaskets? on my 87gt. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Venom351R Stock Piston Questions. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
N 400 Hp With A Stock Cam Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
AMX390 Stock Stripe/Decal Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
9mustang5 Stock Cam Question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
B '68 Stock 2V carb questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
0 Question on stock crank Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
SMOKEDYA stock temp gauge question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
G Quick questions for the stock AOD guys.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
kosmos Instrument cluster trim?? No gauge pod holder *stock* question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom