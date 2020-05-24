Mustang Suspension Restoration Kit (87-93) GT Convertible Restore the ride quality in your 1987-1993 Mustang GT convertible with this 5.0 Resto suspension restoration kit!

Hello gents, good afternoon.I'm working on a list to rebuild the front and rear suspension on my 87GT convertible (stock)I'm going to use energy suspension engine and trans mounts. replace the upper strut mount bushings, sway bar frame mount bushings and end links, Ford racing stamped steel lower control arms, all new spring isolaters, etc.I'm considering this kit from lmr.Any thoughts on it? Seems reasonable and good for what I'm after. Probably going with BBK upper and lower rear control arms and new rear axle bushings for the upper control arms. I bought the MM tool for those.Also new quad shocks. but I'll get those locally. (Thanks for the tip on the steering stabilizer part number, it's much cheaper than what lmr has them for.Anything else I should consider for a stock suspension rebuild? Any tips for changing the front springs? I have a compressor.ThanksGreg