Hello Gents, Good Morning,



I am getting ready to order some parts for my car and have a few questions.



- I believe the rear main crank seal is leaking. I would like to install a new seal and figured I might as well install a sleeve right away. What are your preferences for brand/type for the sleeve/seal kit? Any install tips would be appreciated.



- I figured I'd install a new clutch while I have everything apart. My engine is stock, no future plans for mods at this time. I am looking for a stock replacement clutch with light pedal effort. Suggestions would be appreciated here also (brand and or kit that includes the throw out and pilot bearings, new clutch fork and pivot stud, maybe a flywheel also and maybe a hardened transmission input shaft cover (sorry, its early and the name of that part escapes me now) the throw out bearing slides on if it has wear or damage.



Thanks for your help



Sincerely,

Greg