Questions - Putting a 93 5.0 in a 66

+I'm rebuilding a 93 5.0 HO to put in my 66 coupe. I bought a wrecked 93 parts car and got the ECM, wiring,sensors ect. My problem is the 5.0 dipstick is near the rear and won't

work with a front sump oil pan, so I need a timing cover with a dipstick hole. But the only covers I can find listed with a dipstick hole take a standard rotation water pump. I need a reverse rotation pump to keep the serpentine belt setup. I know this swap has been done many times, I just need to find out what parts I need to make it work.