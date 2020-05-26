Questions - Putting a 93 5.0 in a 66

O

Old Catman

New Member
May 24, 2020
2
0
1
74
central florida
+I'm rebuilding a 93 5.0 HO to put in my 66 coupe. I bought a wrecked 93 parts car and got the ECM, wiring,sensors ect. My problem is the 5.0 dipstick is near the rear and won't
work with a front sump oil pan, so I need a timing cover with a dipstick hole. But the only covers I can find listed with a dipstick hole take a standard rotation water pump. I need a reverse rotation pump to keep the serpentine belt setup. I know this swap has been done many times, I just need to find out what parts I need to make it work.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Questions about putting a 4.6 into a 1966 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 28
The Green GT Getting Ready To Put The Engine Back Together. Quick Question. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
GT80 Electrical Questions On Putting '90 5.0 Into '88 5.0 Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
H Putting a 410W in my 66 coupe and have some questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
silver1983gt5.0 question before I go further in putting my engine back together Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
N Putting on oil pan and front cover, questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S have a question about putting on SIDE SKIRTS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
6 I've decided to put a 331 in my car and have a question. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 37
F QUESTION.. ANYONE EVER PUT 18" S STYLE WHEELS ON 93 GT? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
F QUESTION.. ANYONE EVER PUT 18" S STYLE WHEELS ON 93 GT? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
P Putting in a new motor and have a few questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
SuperStang83 Question about putting clear RTV down before paint. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
SuperStang83 Question about putting clear RTV down before paint. Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
ronstang94 simple question: what should i put on threads 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
S putting car back together, have a couple questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Putting Engine Back In Car, Few Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
ShortThrow50 Engine put back in. I forgot where some plugs go. Should be easy question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
xtweakerx Putting drag radials on the car, quick question involing torque wrench 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
N Finally putting my car back together... question about my setup... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
cenok is family putting a "new" motor in my car...quick question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Finally getting gears put in! 3 Quick questions... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
1320stang Woodworking question, can you put oil based polyurathane over water based? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Hunter-White Important question about putting in cam. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
M PUT IN NEW BRAKE PADS AND HAVE QUESTION SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
90_Red_LX Might put my headers on today, question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
DarkProphet Putting the new motor in, some questions 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
NorCal66 Putting front discs in...few questions. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
N putting motor/tranny back in car.. few clutch questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
WhiteDevil Just put in an autometer temp gauge, got a couple questions. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Numbles Questions about the combo I'm putting together!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
S putting intake in have question about injectors.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Mega-Man Question: What Kind Of Gas Do You Put In Your Pony?... Does It Matter? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 54
RysRed96GT put chrome intake tube back on...and questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Bryce'sStang Question on putting heads back on?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
M mounts question when putting new 5.0 in my convertible... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B questions about putting 4.6 into 93 vert SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
N Wiring questions about putting a 5.0 in my '65 convertible Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
5 Questions about putting a AOD tranny in a 68 289 Coupe? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
SadbutTrue Rearend questions - trying to put a 9 inch in a mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
R Paint and Body 1991 mustang ssp questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
B Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M Question for you (Mustang) paint experts out there Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
F hello new person here. with a question The Welcome Wagon 4
Gs87GT Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
N Bought a unfinished 5.4 dohc into 97 gt project. I)ve got lots of questions. The Welcome Wagon 2
D 1999 cobra blower questions SVT Tech Forum 0
Mystang66 Holley 4180C question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
91GTstroked Engine 3G alternator ground questions. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Red50Fox 8.8 Axle Gear Oil and Modifier Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
M Trans question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom