Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold

B

Baron164

Member
Jul 16, 2014
34
4
18
Upstate NY
I have a 93 Cobra and I've been trying to sort out what I believe is a vacuum leak. The car has been idling very rough and always sounds/feels like it is about to stall. I've been poking around and after doing the carb spray test I believe I found the issue. It looks like the PCV hose running from the lower intake manifold to the upper intake manifold came loose. My guess is that the hose clamp rusted through and fell off. If I'm reading the manual right, this hose for the venting crankcase vapors back into the intake. I was able to pull the hose up and take a picture of it. However, between the AC line/manifold and a strut tower brace I'm unable to get my hand back there to re-attach it.
IMG_20200525_131031.jpg

The only thing I can think of is to remove the upper intake manifold so I can re-attach the hoses. At the very least I think if I unbolt it, maybe I can move the intake to make room for my giant hands. But I'm fairly confident I'll need to replace the upper intake manifold gasket seeing as I don't think it's been taken apart since it came out of the factory. I'm also of the mind that if I'm taking the intake manifold off I might as well replace all of the PCV hosing behind it since it's all 27 years old.

So at this point I'm wondering what my best course of action is. Should I unbolt the upper intake and try to move it around enough to re-attach the existing hoses and install a new gasket? Or should I just remove the upper intake entirely, replace all of the hoses and the gasket and put it back together?

IMG_20200525_163910.jpg IMG_20200525_163554.jpg

Also, the strut tower brace was put in by a previous owner, and I'm not against taking it out. I think I can get the intake manifold out with it still in there but it's certainly a tight fit.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TomCat Got some questions regarding fuel setup on a 93 Cobra motor... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
monte87 Question regarding COBRA intake bolts & spacer??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Gearbanger 101 Question in regards to fuel injectors on an '03-'04 Cobra? SVT Tech Forum 1
Mu-TangClan Drivetrain Question regarding drive shaft flange Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
I Sorry for reposting this question regarding rear ends, but I have gone cross eyed with information! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
1970machwon Question regarding keys/ignition 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
C Question regarding OBD1 scanner Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Question Regarding Tranny Cooler And Radiator/line Fittings With O-rings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
J Question Regarding 2010 Exterior 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
G Question Regarding 66 Fastback 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
DukeEntDotCom Need Some Assistance / Question Regarding New Heads And Rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
Jeremy Batchelor Question Regarding Paint Oxidation Restore. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S Question Regarding Boss427 X Head Motor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
M 2 Questions Regarding The 2013 Mustang V6 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M Question Regarding Eom Add-ons 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
bdep73 Question Regarding Ford Remanufactured 5.0 Crate Engines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
NIKwoaC Crazy ass question regarding stick-on side belt molding. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
I Question regarding PBR caliper upgrade on 5-conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
pissedoff92 Question regarding serp belt size. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
slayerripkdc Auto detailing thread. Any questions regarding paint care/correction and interior upkeep? Ask away 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 45
N question regarding steering 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
A Question regarding running different size tires front and rear 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
D dumb question regarding flowmasters and headers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
mtmc Questions regarding AODE B&M Hammer Shifter Installation SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Nightfire Quick question regarding emissions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Venom351R Few Questions Regarding Wheel Spacers and Front Drag Wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Nightfire Quick question regarding tires 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
Chowder Head Quick questions regarding the power steering lines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
G Quick question regarding coil springs 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
crimsonclint New question regarding oil slinger Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
P Question regarding Eastwood Products and Body Prep Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Chowder Head Questions regarding my AC and the low pressure switch 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
J Important question regarding 1997 Ford mustang 8.8 rear 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
monte87 Quick question regarding 24lbers & FP??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
R Part Question Regarding Rocker Panels Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
199 Question regarding Horsepower GROSS vs NET, 1966 VS 2005 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
DMAN302 Barely tech...question regarding foglights on GT/CS 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
ZINC76 Question regarding catted "X" pipes? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
nmcgrawj Question regarding J4J1 computer 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
D questions regarding my engine Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
DMAN302 Question regarding 'true duals' Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S A question regarding the mass air swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Anlushac11 Quick question regarding V8 brake upgrade 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
DMAN302 Question regarding C&L inlet pipe and Pro-M meter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
DMAN302 Question regarding MAC catted H pipe. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
P t5 install (more questions) regarding install (pt 2) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
P t5 install (more questions) regarding install Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
87ttopstang Cam question regarding a possible blower install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
BlueOvalStangGT Quick question about SpeedWorx.com and Saleen regarding S281 spoiler.... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
Anlushac11 Some questions regarding my 91 LX convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom