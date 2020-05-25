I have a 93 Cobra and I've been trying to sort out what I believe is a vacuum leak. The car has been idling very rough and always sounds/feels like it is about to stall. I've been poking around and after doing the carb spray test I believe I found the issue. It looks like the PCV hose running from the lower intake manifold to the upper intake manifold came loose. My guess is that the hose clamp rusted through and fell off. If I'm reading the manual right, this hose for the venting crankcase vapors back into the intake. I was able to pull the hose up and take a picture of it. However, between the AC line/manifold and a strut tower brace I'm unable to get my hand back there to re-attach it.The only thing I can think of is to remove the upper intake manifold so I can re-attach the hoses. At the very least I think if I unbolt it, maybe I can move the intake to make room for my giant hands. But I'm fairly confident I'll need to replace the upper intake manifold gasket seeing as I don't think it's been taken apart since it came out of the factory. I'm also of the mind that if I'm taking the intake manifold off I might as well replace all of the PCV hosing behind it since it's all 27 years old.So at this point I'm wondering what my best course of action is. Should I unbolt the upper intake and try to move it around enough to re-attach the existing hoses and install a new gasket? Or should I just remove the upper intake entirely, replace all of the hoses and the gasket and put it back together?Also, the strut tower brace was put in by a previous owner, and I'm not against taking it out. I think I can get the intake manifold out with it still in there but it's certainly a tight fit.