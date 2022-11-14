Aoneill5.0
Member
-
- Sep 30, 2022
-
- 9
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 49
Been working on the 5.0 latley
Bought a month ago
A few sensors replaced, CTS,CTsender,TFI
anyway bought the ford code reader and
Now have 23 TPS.
KOEO generated that
But KOER gets 98 then engine stops
have a small erratic idle
So….
I ended up trying to test TPS
I get 5V reference at Green wire (with Black on gnd)
I get 3-4V on Red Signal wire and cannot get Volts to change with throttle movement
I even swapped to green wire and same thing.
Im guessing now the TPS is toast and setting my hard code?? 98??
hate just throwing parts at it.
But I’m sure it’s OEM TPS.
thanks
Bought a month ago
A few sensors replaced, CTS,CTsender,TFI
anyway bought the ford code reader and
Now have 23 TPS.
KOEO generated that
But KOER gets 98 then engine stops
have a small erratic idle
So….
I ended up trying to test TPS
I get 5V reference at Green wire (with Black on gnd)
I get 3-4V on Red Signal wire and cannot get Volts to change with throttle movement
I even swapped to green wire and same thing.
Im guessing now the TPS is toast and setting my hard code?? 98??
hate just throwing parts at it.
But I’m sure it’s OEM TPS.
thanks