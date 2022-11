This link: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...r-tps-to-0-99x-volts-is-not-necessary.825424/ Will tell you how to properly test the TPS, expand and read the links attached, that will help you trouble shoot it.Thanks to jrichker an mustang5l5 for the info.Not say'n you did it wrong but don't hurt to double check, you didn't say what the driveability issue were, if any.I'm suspect about the sweep issue when moving the throttle, open it very slowly and the numbers should rise steady, if a zero pops up during the sweep then it's likely toasted.