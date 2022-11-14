Fox Quick Question 89 GT

A

Been working on the 5.0 latley
Bought a month ago
A few sensors replaced, CTS,CTsender,TFI

anyway bought the ford code reader and
Now have 23 TPS.
KOEO generated that
But KOER gets 98 then engine stops

have a small erratic idle
So….

I ended up trying to test TPS
I get 5V reference at Green wire (with Black on gnd)
I get 3-4V on Red Signal wire and cannot get Volts to change with throttle movement

I even swapped to green wire and same thing.

Im guessing now the TPS is toast and setting my hard code?? 98??

hate just throwing parts at it.
But I’m sure it’s OEM TPS.

thanks
 
General karthief

This link: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...r-tps-to-0-99x-volts-is-not-necessary.825424/
Will tell you how to properly test the TPS, expand and read the links attached, that will help you trouble shoot it.
Thanks to jrichker an mustang5l5 for the info.
Not say'n you did it wrong but don't hurt to double check, you didn't say what the driveability issue were, if any.
I'm suspect about the sweep issue when moving the throttle, open it very slowly and the numbers should rise steady, if a zero pops up during the sweep then it's likely toasted.
 
