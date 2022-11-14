Been working on the 5.0 latley

Bought a month ago

A few sensors replaced, CTS,CTsender,TFI



anyway bought the ford code reader and

Now have 23 TPS.

KOEO generated that

But KOER gets 98 then engine stops



have a small erratic idle

So….



I ended up trying to test TPS

I get 5V reference at Green wire (with Black on gnd)

I get 3-4V on Red Signal wire and cannot get Volts to change with throttle movement



I even swapped to green wire and same thing.



Im guessing now the TPS is toast and setting my hard code?? 98??



hate just throwing parts at it.

But I’m sure it’s OEM TPS.



thanks