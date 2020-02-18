Quick trade

Traded my f150 lifted 1997 never gave me any issues when someone offered a 2000 mustang GT with headers and flow masters.. for the most part it’s been in the mechanic from a faulty alternator wire to a giant gas tank leak.. been in the mechanic 2 months because I couldn’t find the 2 valves attached to the gas tank..



I somewhat regret the trade but will the mustang be a reliable vehicle once it’s out the mechanic? So far over $800 in repairs after this I plan on repairing myself which I don’t look forward to due to the complexity of Ford.. even changing the window motor was a pain..



this is my new mustang as well as the valves that didn’t come with the gas tank that took forever to get.