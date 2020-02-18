Quick trade

T

Thatdodgeguy

New Member
Feb 8, 2020
2
0
1
20
Miami
Traded my f150 lifted 1997 never gave me any issues when someone offered a 2000 mustang GT with headers and flow masters.. for the most part it’s been in the mechanic from a faulty alternator wire to a giant gas tank leak.. been in the mechanic 2 months because I couldn’t find the 2 valves attached to the gas tank..

I somewhat regret the trade but will the mustang be a reliable vehicle once it’s out the mechanic? So far over $800 in repairs after this I plan on repairing myself which I don’t look forward to due to the complexity of Ford.. even changing the window motor was a pain..

this is my new mustang as well as the valves that didn’t come with the gas tank that took forever to get.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S How can I get a vehicle service (OASIS) report quickly? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
79 Fox Fox Quick exhaust question! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
Red50Fox Drivetrain AOD quick connect / disconnect fittings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M New to the forums and have a quick question The Welcome Wagon 0
D Help me decide quick-Keep 99 cobra, or trade in for 2004 cobra? SVT Tech Forum 21
Similar threads
How can I get a vehicle service (OASIS) report quickly?
Fox Quick exhaust question!
Drivetrain AOD quick connect / disconnect fittings
New to the forums and have a quick question
Help me decide quick-Keep 99 cobra, or trade in for 2004 cobra?
Top Bottom