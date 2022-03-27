Quiet Exhaust

C

Crigano

New Member
Mar 27, 2022
1
0
0
43
Westchester NY
Hi All,

I have a 1993 Mustang LX 5.0 that I just purchased. The car has stock headers, hi-flow cats and a mac exhaust.

I'm looking for a quieter muffler with no drone as the mac exhaust is loud inside at cruising speeds.

I've seen a few posts from years ago where people suggested super turbo's. I've had them on my previous mustangs and they were loud inside at cruising speeds.

Looking for some recommendations. Thank you all for looking!
 

