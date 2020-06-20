I’m looking to figure out what kind of mufflers to get for my 91lx, I have flowmaster FX mufflers now, but am going turbo with a cutout, so I want legitimately quiet mufflers for regular driving/sleeper mode. Would still be nice to hear some cam at idle, but like a regular modern car’s level of noise, instead of having to raise my voice just to be heard. If anyone has any recommendations I’d love to hear them, I’ve considered using ‘stock’ mufflers too, would just need to verify fitment.