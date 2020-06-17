I am rebuilding a 92 GT rack and pinion. I am at the point of removing the tie rods from the rack. Instructions say it has a spiral pin. Fiest there are two holes in the piece that holes the tie rod on. One looks to be drilled with a taper at the bottom. The other has some sort of aluminum 'keeper" on one side of the hole. I have used enough force that I should have removed a spiral pin but no success. Is there some type of lock holding the pin in ? Is the spiral pin in a bottom hole? What does it take to remove the spiral pin?.