Suspension Rack and pinion replacement bellows

Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
1,149
621
143
55
Cuba, AL
I have the UniSteer manual rack and pinion kit. I need to replace the inner tie rod bellows so I can get this thing aligned and back on the road. I've been sitting here all morning searching with no luck. All I can find is the ones with the crossover tube holes. I do not want those. The ones I find don't seem to be correctly sized. Even the UniSteer site doesn't have them. Can anybody do some magic and help me find some?
Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

limp
Suspension New Steering rack.. Questions
Replies
12
Views
836
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Andrews24
Andrews24
Gs1987GT
Drivetrain 8.8 rear gear change
Replies
4
Views
186
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bird76Mojo
B
W
Suspension Rack and pinion rebuild
Replies
1
Views
757
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
For Sale TCP POWER STEERING RACK AND PINION for OEM COLUMN 67-70
Replies
0
Views
72
Classic Mustangs For Sale
classicinjection
C
V
Suspension New Power Steering Rack Options - 1990 GT
Replies
0
Views
927
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vix
V
Top Bottom