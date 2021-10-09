I have the UniSteer manual rack and pinion kit. I need to replace the inner tie rod bellows so I can get this thing aligned and back on the road. I've been sitting here all morning searching with no luck. All I can find is the ones with the crossover tube holes. I do not want those. The ones I find don't seem to be correctly sized. Even the UniSteer site doesn't have them. Can anybody do some magic and help me find some?

Thanks!