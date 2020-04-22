Rack to steering question

5

50notch90

Member
Jun 3, 2006
4
6
13
Greenville IN
This is likely a dumb question, sorry. Normally I take photos of everything I take apart but not this time. I'm installing a new steering rack and I'm not sure exactly where to line it up for the pinch bolt. Currently, I can get it lined up to number 1 in the photo easily. However, number 2 could possibly be where it needs to be?

I was thinking 2 and since I can't quite get it to line up with number 2 that's probably my answer since it's the hardest option.

I tried google and searching the forum but decided I'm going to have to ask. Does the pinch bolt line up with 1 or 2 in the photo? Thanks

racktosteering_LI.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Powersteering Rack Upgrade Questions! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
GT40 2 quick ratio steering rack question 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
twogts4us Steering Rack question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
hotdog71 Steering rack question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
B Steering rack question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Powersteering Rack Upgrade Questions!
quick ratio steering rack question
Steering Rack question
Steering rack question
Steering rack question
Top Bottom