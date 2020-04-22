Rack to steering question

This is likely a dumb question, sorry. Normally I take photos of everything I take apart but not this time. I'm installing a new steering rack and I'm not sure exactly where to line it up for the pinch bolt. Currently, I can get it lined up to number 1 in the photo easily. However, number 2 could possibly be where it needs to be?I was thinking 2 and since I can't quite get it to line up with number 2 that's probably my answer since it's the hardest option.I tried google and searching the forum but decided I'm going to have to ask. Does the pinch bolt line up with 1 or 2 in the photo? Thanks