Rad flush any good?

My 88 is running a lot hotter this season (if I trust the stock gauge) I could see the top few rad tubes are corroded shut. I threw $400 at a new rad I’m waiting for, but thinking I could’ve just flushed the system real well.
someone please tell me that rad flush chemicals aren’t good enough so I don’t feel bad for spending money I don’t have on a shiny new aluminum rad.
