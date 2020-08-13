Rad flush any good?

M

mcowing

Member
Jun 6, 2010
15
2
13
My 88 is running a lot hotter this season (if I trust the stock gauge) I could see the top few rad tubes are corroded shut. I threw $400 at a new rad I’m waiting for, but thinking I could’ve just flushed the system real well.

someone please tell me that rad flush chemicals aren’t good enough so I don’t feel bad for spending money I don’t have on a shiny new aluminum rad.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
15 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
1,124
595
133
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Ill Bite. Depends on the age and condition of debris inside the Rad. 1988, NOPE buy a new one and do not feel bad a bit about it. I am sure that if you think that you need that baby cleaned out with chemicals in a flush and it has never been replaced in the cars life...... Replace it. Hope if the upgrade was available you took that option also.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: 74stang2togo and General karthief
74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,752
3,606
224
kiddiccarus said:
Ill Bite. Depends on the age and condition of debris inside the Rad. 1988, NOPE buy a new one and do not feel bad a bit about it. I am sure that if you think that you need that baby cleaned out with chemicals in a flush and it has never been replaced in the cars life...... Replace it. Hope if the upgrade was available you took that option also.
Click to expand...
Absolutely this. I've had older cars with iron blocks clog the coolant flush machine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Fox Tubular Rad Support 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
J Fox Replacing rad support 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
E Engine 66 Mustang Coupe, 69 302,Runs hot&overheats,4 row alum rad, 3200 cfm elec fan&shroud,high cap water pump,Still hot,50/50mix,timing ok, runs rich,help! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
5 Engine 1990 car overheating at idle and rad staying cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Gds Would this be a good fan/rad for a 65? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
J Proform Rad Fan Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
smkshw Question About May Rad? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
89oem Which Rad Fan , Yeah I Know 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
89oem Coyote Rad Fan Cfm? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Mishimoto Mishimoto Is Giving Away A Free 1994-2004 Mustang Rad With Stabilizer System! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
ry94stang50 Rad Hose Exploded 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
90lxwhite Ok... So Im A Dork. No Rad Air Deflector, Can I Have It W Mach 1? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
ppartain added Vortech, Rad/fan combo, running hot?? help?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
SuprSTANG50 FS Stock lx tailpipes and UPR rad. support Exhaust Parts 0
aar0s how hard should the upper rad hose be? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S Stock fan, 2core rad? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
TPony Carbon Fiber Rad Extensions? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M 96 GT w/ fluidyne rad & mishimoto dual fan set up! (pics how to fit fan) & how hot ?! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
P RAD HELP PLEASE!! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
AnthonyR23 Engine Heat - Rad/Fan not enough? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Codye3m rad ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
srtthis rad core size Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
MustangLX-5.0 Fan shroud radiator clips (Lower) - Where to get? FRPP Rad didnt come with any 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
MustangLX-5.0 Need a radiator that FITS. Ideas?? NOT Ready Rad.. garbage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C rad res float sinks SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
O Best rad/elec. fan/shroud combo Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
lazy_stang Guys, rad question, need help asap! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F 3 or 4 core aluminum rad for 87-93 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S After market rad question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
monte87 NORTHERN Aluminum RAD's~Any good? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
B Aluminum Rad for 68 Cleavor Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
R Aluminum rad question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 20
monte87 metric rad petcock sizes??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Fuzion Mishimoto silicone Rad Hoses, Any good? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
monte87 FORD RACING silicone RAD hoses-Anyone need??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
C Need help please - new engine fitted - spewing coolant from rad on every journey Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
RFMustangGT Canton Rad Overflow Tank Problems 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
P Rad mount.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N8Miller lower rad hose w/spring inside---where to find? (afco rad) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
allballsmustang decided to repaint the rad support today- pics* 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
W Bellhousing, RAD 4-speed to 305 Help. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 8
Great68 Flexible Rad & Heater Hoses Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Y Overflow spout on fluidyne rad need pics 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
9 Rad Cover Decals? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
F mishimoto rads, how are they holding up? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
F Mishimoto rad, how are they doing? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Cobra912 94-95 5.0 Rad in a fox? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
stprorolla49 Temp after aluminum rad? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 60
rocafella99 Hows about this rad? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Air Bubbles In the Rad! ERRRR! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom