Radiator cleanup??

Ok here's a stupid question.. Well not really cause I've seen it asked elsewhere but I'd like a lil input here, the radiator in my 90LX hasn't been used for 10 years.. it's crusty and nassassty inside, it's also one of the brass kind with the real metal jugs, not the aluminum kind with crimped on plastic tanks. As of right now I don't have the $$$ for a good radiator and I really don't need a new one in it right now anyway, I just need to be able to crank it up (first time in 10 years) and be able to move it around. This will allow me to work on the rest of the car, like brakes, lighting, making sure the tranny works, ect.... Now, here's the question... Has anyone here ever used Muratic acid to clean out a radiator? I do plan on removing it from the car of course before attempting this and the other thing that I need to figger out is I don't have a water hose to flush out the block. I can fill up many 2 liter bottles of water and dump them thru it, but I know it's not the same.. Part of my question is how much do anyone here know how much to dilute the acid to use it in the radiator, and how long to let it set for? I know better than to try anything like that in the block, I would just be waving bye bye to the water pump bearings and prolly eat up the "freeze plugs". But dear readers any advice on cleaning one out like I'm proposing?? Here's a picture of what I got in case it's needed for reference