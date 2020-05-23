Radiator Cooling Fan is running

R

raguza123

New Member
Nov 10, 2018
5
0
1
59
Daytona Beach,FL
I have a stock 2003 GT with the electric cooling, I started about 2 weeks ago, I was playing the radio for 40 minutes and the battery went dead, so when I would have to wait for brother in law to get of work, I'd just idle the car so battery won't discharge, car always kicks over since with no problems, about 3 days ago I hear the cooling fan running when I parked the car at night, it would go off in about 5-10 mins., I live in FL, temps were about high 70's with high humidity. So I'd just unplug the fan to shut it down instead of letting it run.
Yesterday I went to my local O'Reilly's to see if it is showing anything on the scanner, they found the Vapor Canister purge Valve my have an issue, nothing with the fan, all this time it was running with the car off, til the tech turned the ignition on, the cooling fan shut off, so now when I shut the car down, I just listen for the fan, if it is running, I turn the ignition on and it goes off. I notice the temp gauge is reading normal, in the middle, I felt the hoses under the hood, they are not overly hot to the touch, no check engine light, antifreeze may have been a little low but it was in the over flow tank while cold. I am stumped, this is new, never heard my fan run as loud as it is running now when car is shut off. does anybody know whay maybe going on?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Radiator Fan And Wiring Mess 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
bluelx347 Expired Ford Racing Aluminum Radiator With Perma-cool Fan Mustang 79-93 5.0l Engine and Power Adder 0
W Radiator Fan Problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Radiator Fan/cooling Issue 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
K HELP! 1996 mustang 4.6 radiator (cooling) fan problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
M F/S: 97 cobra cooling radiator fan used. Interior Exterior Parts 1
K problem w/ radiator cooling fan SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
T Champion vs Engineered Cooling Products Radiators 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
E Engine Fox mishimoto radiator Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Q Stock S197 Radiator (05-14) vs Mishimoto Performance Radiator 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
O Cooling system problems radiator cap question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J Radiators and cooling problems my observations Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
L Steeda Charge Motion Delete and Be Cool Radiator Engine and Power Adder 0
C Be Cool Radiator problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
twistedwankel New Cheap Radiator solves ALL cooling issues. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G FS: BE COOL Aluminum Radiator Engine and Power Adder 11
Slow5.0 Aftermarket radiators Fluidyne vs Be Cool vs Griffing VOTE HERE!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 31
bradranger Be Cool radiator question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
K Best Radiator/cooling setup? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
1 when flushing my cooling system what radiator hose do I take off? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 15
streetstang67 Aftermarket Tranny cooler, can radiator cool oil now? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
admstng Burping, radiator cap, general cooling question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
G Engine Radiator cover worthwhile? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Tavis 89 2.3L radiator fan possibly not working 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
derek2079 For Sale 1967 Mustang Radiator OEM Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
dstewart291 Engine Radiator height Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Habu135 For Sale Chrome Radiator Brackets Engine and Power Adder 0
V 1994 radiator fan fuse question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Isegrim Mustang II V8 Aluminium Radiator 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
N 1999 3.8 radiator SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M For Sale 78 King Cobra Parts - Heads, Intake, Exhaust Manifolds, Radiator, AC Condenser, AC Compressor Mustang II Parts 0
H recently installed alluminum radiator and electric fan on 89 5.0 overheating 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
C Radiator swap SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
C Radiator Fan shuts off even if AC is on. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Electrical High Speed Radiator Fan not coming on with AC on 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
MrPerfect2 Radiator for stock 91 mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
A 1995 Mustang Cobra Radiator Fan operating only when A/C is on AND only for a few seconds! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Transmission line plugs on Radiator 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
J 03 RADIATOR FAN WONT TURN ON 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
J 03 MUSTANG RADIATOR FAN NOT WORKING 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
3 For Sale Fluidine radiator, Summit racing Fuel cell, and Mallory fuel pump Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
Woody3882 65/289 Aluminum radiator shroud 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
D WTB/Trade 94/95 Stock radiator cover Interior Exterior Parts 0
Cool Beans For Sale 1968 Mustang Radiator for 289 v8 Engine and Power Adder 0
dvelek 65 Mustang 289 w/A/C Converting Stock Radiator to Aluminum 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 53
R Engine 1970 Mustang radiator fit issues. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
R Big block radiator replacing a small block radiator in a 70 Mach 1. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
starstruck106 Need Help 1995 Convertible 3.8 Temp Gauge still not working and alarm system is draining my battery 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
J 1998 Mustang Convertible temp gauge maxing SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom