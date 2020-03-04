Engine Radiator height

so, i need to swap out radiators, mine failed. I was told to make sure it sits above the engine or there will be over heating issues, is there truth to this and anything else i need to make sure of upon installing the new one? obviously the process is pretty simple but the little details like that i was not aware of.

Also, anyone have an outlet for the bushings that support the radiator on the bottom? (if they are not attached to the new one ( i apologize for the ignorance last radiator i did was an 87 Z28 when i was 17 lol)
 

so, i need to swap out radiators, mine failed. I was told to make sure it sits above the engine or there will be over heating issues, is there truth to this and anything else i need to make sure of upon installing the new one? obviously the process is pretty simple but the little details like that i was not aware of.

Also, anyone have an outlet for the bushings that support the radiator on the bottom? (if they are not attached to the new one ( i apologize for the ignorance last radiator i did was an 87 Z28 when i was 17 lol)
Wow never heard of that one before but to answer your question no that is not true regarding these cars.

Mustang Radiator Insulator Set (79-93) E0SB-8124 - LMR

Replace your worn out 1979-1993 Mustang radiator rubber insulators with a new set from 5.0 Resto!
Wow never heard of that one before but to answer your question no that is not true regarding these cars.

Mustang Radiator Insulator Set (79-93) E0SB-8124 - LMR

Replace your worn out 1979-1993 Mustang radiator rubber insulators with a new set from 5.0 Resto!
ah insulator i have been looking for bushings words change things.. hmm alright. she seemed pretty confident in her advice but only thing i could think of is the gt has the no air flow upper grill but still wouldn't make much sense to me or why an inch or 2 would cause overheating but i am no engineer.
 
