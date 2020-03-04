so, i need to swap out radiators, mine failed. I was told to make sure it sits above the engine or there will be over heating issues, is there truth to this and anything else i need to make sure of upon installing the new one? obviously the process is pretty simple but the little details like that i was not aware of.



Also, anyone have an outlet for the bushings that support the radiator on the bottom? (if they are not attached to the new one ( i apologize for the ignorance last radiator i did was an 87 Z28 when i was 17 lol)